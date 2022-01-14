1 killed in 3-vehicle crash in east Denver

DENVER — One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in east Denver Friday.
The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just after 12 p.m. that they were responding to a crash with serious injuries involving three drivers in the area of South Dayton Street and East Alameda Avenue.
DPD then tweeted an update that one person who was involved in the crash had been pronounced deceased, and said the eastbound lanes of East Alameda Avenue were closed at South Dayton Street. Drivers were told to take alternate routes.
VIDEO ABOVE: Denver marks most traffic deaths since start of Vision Zero.
Details about the crash have not been released.
This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.