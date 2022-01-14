x
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash in east Denver

The eastbound lanes of East Alameda Avenue were closed at South Dayton Street after the crash, police said.

DENVER — One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in east Denver Friday. 

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just after 12 p.m. that they were responding to a crash with serious injuries involving three drivers in the area of South Dayton Street and East Alameda Avenue. 

DPD then tweeted an update that one person who was involved in the crash had been pronounced deceased, and said the eastbound lanes of East Alameda Avenue were closed at South Dayton Street. Drivers were told to take alternate routes. 

VIDEO ABOVE: Denver marks most traffic deaths since start of Vision Zero.

Details about the crash have not been released. 

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available. 

