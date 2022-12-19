Bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Denver

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at West 35th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard, police said.

DENVER — A woman riding a bicycle died after a crash with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in west Denver, police said on Monday.

The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at West 35th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). The driver stayed on scene.

A DPD spokesperson didn't have any other information about the driver and said the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the woman who died after notification of next of kin.

