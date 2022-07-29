'Tragic' crash kills 1 Broomfield High student, injures others

Five teens were in a vehicle that crashed with a semi in Lafayette on Thursday night, according to authorities.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Broomfield High School student died and three others were in the hospital after a vehicle crash Thursday night.

The crash happened about 7:13 p.m. on Highway 287 at Dillon Road in Lafayette. A vehicle with five teenagers was going south on Highway 287 and crashed with a semi that was going east on Dillon Road, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

There's a traffic light at the intersection, and it wasn't clear whether one of the vehicles ran the light.

All five teens were taken to hospitals, where one of them was pronounced deceased. One of the teenagers has been released, while three others are still hospitalized. The semi driver was not injured, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. A police spokesperson said that distracted driving and alcohol were being looked at as possible factors.

Broomfield High School Principal Ginger Ramsey wrote a letter to families on Friday about the crash.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I share news of a tragic car crash that happened involving five Broomfield High School students," she wrote. "... All of our thoughts are with the students involved and their families."

The Boulder Valley School District has a Grief and Loss website for those who need support, and counseling was made available at the high school, Ramsey said.

