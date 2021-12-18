Rollover crash in Commerce City leaves one dead

Police said they expected part of Vasquez Boulevard to be closed for several hours while they investigate.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A stretch of Vasquez Boulevard in Commerce City is expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate a fatal crash Saturday night.

According to the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD), the driver was reportedly heading north on Vasquez Boulevard near Colorado Boulevard when the crashed into the median and guardrail and rolled.

The driver died at the scene, police said. It's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

CCPD said Vasquez Boulevard is closed in both directions between East 53rd Avenue and East 56th Avenue while they investigate the crash.

Police said it was the 13th fatal accident investigated in Commerce City this year.

The name of the driver will come from the Adams County coroner, according to police.

