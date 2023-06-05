1 person killed in crash in northwest Denver

The person died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in the area of West 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

DENVER — One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in northwest Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded about 3:15 a.m. in the area of West 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard to a driver who had hit a tree.

A Denver Police spokesperson did not share additional information on the victim or the circumstances of the crash.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity after notification of next of kin.

Southbound Sheridan was closed at 52nd for the investigation on Monday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

