2 killed, including infant, in crash on I-25

The southbound lanes of I-25 are closed north of Wellington in Larimer County, according to CDOT.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead, one of them an infant, after a crash on Interstate 25 north of Wellington in Larimer County Friday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said the crash happened around 6:43 p.m when a vehicle rolled over and went off the roadway.

There were five people in the vehicle, CSP said. An adult and an infant were killed, according to State Patrol, and two other children were flown to the hospital. A fifth person, an adult, was also injured.

CSP said the cause of the crash is unknown.

The southbound lanes of the interstate are closed south of Buckeye Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.