2 die in crash after driver hits motorcycle from behind

The motorcyclist and the vehicle driver both died in the crash early Sunday, according to police.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A motorcyclist and the driver of the vehicle that hit her both died in a crash early Sunday in Loveland, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Wilson Avenue between West 50th and 57th streets. One 911 caller said that a vehicle was on fire with a person trapped inside, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2017 Subaru with a driver and passenger was going south on Wilson Avenue when it hit a 2021 Honda motorcycle that was also going south.

The Subaru hit the motorcycle from the rear, and both vehicles went off the road and landed in a field, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the people in the Subaru were taken to a hospital, where the 19-year-old driver died. The passenger had serious injuries.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the identities of the deceased victims after notification of next-of-kin.

Speed and alcohol were suspected as factors in the crash, police said.

