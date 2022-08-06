2 teens dead in crash near Castle Rock

CSP said the crash happened just before midnight on I-25 near mile marker 175.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash south of Castle Rock on Friday night, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Around 11:58 p.m. state troopers were called to the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at mile marker 175 due to a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was a 25-year-old from Colorado Springs, they were the only ones in the car when the crash happened. The second vehicle had two males and two females inside at the time of the crash. CSP said the driver and the passengers were all minors.

CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said two passengers in the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver in that vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The fourth passenger in the vehicle had unknown injuries, CSP said.

The 25-year-old driver had unknown injuries. Troopers said the 25-year-old driver is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash.

CSP said the highway was shut down as troopers investigated the crash.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

