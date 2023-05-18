2 killed in Denver crash

DENVER — A man and a woman are dead after a crash in Denver early Thursday morning.
The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a vehicle crashed into a pole at East 17th Avenue and Josephine Street near City Park around 6:30 a.m. Police initially tweeted that the crash had caused serious injuries.
Just after 2 p.m., DPD tweeted that the driver and passenger had both died.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The names of the man and woman have not been released. That information will come from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
