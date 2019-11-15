LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was killed in a duplex fire in Lakewood, according to a tweet from West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

The agency responded to the home near West 13th Avenue and Kipling Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the structure, the tweet says.

Inside the front room, they located the resident, who was deceased. That woman's cause of death remains under investigation, however, WMFR said it could potentially be the result of smoking while using oxygen.

