24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County

Troopers said the 24-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning.

Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239.

When troopers arrived on scene they found a single-vehicle crash. Troopers said two 24-year-old men were inside the vehicle during the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The male passenger suffered minor injuries to his hand but is expected to be OK, CSP said. Troopers said he was wearing a seatbelt.

Through investigation, troopers learned that the driver was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 285 when he tried to get into a left turn lane when the car went off the road and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the car.

Troopers believed that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The identity of the victim has not been released.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.