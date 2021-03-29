Crash involving multiple motorcycles kills 1, closes southbound I-25

Officers are investigating speed as a possible factor in the crash, according to Broomfield Police.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 remain closed through Broomfield Sunday night as police investigate a crash involving multiple motorcycles that left one person dead.

According to the Broomfield Police Department (BPD), officers learned of a motorcycle crash on southbound I-25 at Erie Parkway around 5:42 p.m. Sunday.

They found that the crash involved multiple motorcycles, BPD said, although the exact number is unclear.

One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital. The two who were taken to the hospital are expected to survive, according to BPD.

Police said the investigation is still underway, and they're looking into the possibility that speed was a factor in the crash.

I-25 southbound is closed until further notice at County Road 8 (Erie Pkwy) due to an accident. Please use alternate routes such as the frontage road or County Road 7. pic.twitter.com/F8Q2MXJvew — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) March 29, 2021

BPD said the closure will last until further notice. In the meantime, drivers are urged to use alternate routes such as the frontage road or County Road 7.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.