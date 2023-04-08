Motorcyclist dead after crash

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash Saturday involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Douglas County Saturday.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said it happened at around 1:48 p.m., when a pickup truck driver pulled out in front of a motorcyclist on Highway 85 at West Louviers Avenue. That's about halfway between Highlands Ranch and Sedalia.

The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the pickup, an 81-year-old man, was not hurt.

CSP said speed, alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash. No citations have been issued, but the crash is still under investigation.

CSP is warning drivers to be aware of motorcyclists as the weather gets warmer. Master Trooper Gary Cutler said like snowstorms in winter, drivers need to anticipate an increase in motorcycle activity in the springtime and be careful.

Cutler said motorcyclists also need to be careful, and should try to establish eye contact with motorists to make sure they're seen.

"We need to be watching for each other out there," Cutler said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.