Man killed in paragliding accident

A man died following an accident in Boulder County Saturday afternoon.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man died in a paragliding accident in unincorporated Boulder County Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The man crashed in a field near the intersection of 119th Street and Arapahoe Road, the agency said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

