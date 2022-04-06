Man hit, killed by car in Englewood

Police said the car then hit a building and rolled over. Two women in the car were seriously hurt.

A man has died after being hit by a car in Englewood Saturday morning.

According to the Englewood Police Department (EPD), officers were called to a rollover accident in the 4400 block of South Broadway around 8:37 a.m.

They determined that a car was heading south down South Broadway at high speed when it collided with a pedestrian before hitting a brick building at 4455 South Broadway.

The car then rolled over, police said, and came to rest on its roof in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Police said a man was seen running from the car, and two women were extricated from the car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man who was hit by the car died at the scene, according to EPD. His name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Broadway was closed in both directions. Police said the road is back open, but part of the sidewalk in front of the building that was hit will be closed until Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call EPD at 303-761-7410.

