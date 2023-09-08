Truck driver fatally struck man trying to cross US 36 ramp

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A truck driver struck and killed a man who was attempting to cross the on-ramp to US 36 at Sheridan Boulevard early Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

The post says that a man, who was dressed in dark clothing, tried to cross the ramp and was hit by a driver as they traveled across Sheridan Boulevard on the eastbound on-ramp. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

While the crash was investigated, the on-ramp to eastbound US 36 was closed but has since re-opened.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

