Pilot killed in crash of small plane

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near Meadow Lake Airport Saturday.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead after the plane he was flying crashed in El Paso County Saturday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received numerous reports of an aircraft crash just after noon in the area of Meadow Lake Airport near Falcon.

The sheriff's office, the county's Hazardous Material Team and the Falcon Fire Department responded and found a small, single-engine aircraft crashed at the scene. A man, who is believed to be the pilot, was found dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be the lead investigating agency.

The man's name has not been released.

