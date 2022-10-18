Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the area the plane crashed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARIETTA, Ohio — Two people are dead after a private plane crashed at a car dealership parking lot in Marietta Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The plane involved was a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90.

Marietta police told 10TV that the plane took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport at 6:40 a.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it involved a Beech E-90 King Air.

Officers with the Marietta Police Department arrived at the scene and saw heavy fire and smoke in the area. Other emergency crews responded and the fire was put out.

The pilot and a second person died in the crash, according to OSHP. No one who was on the ground was reportedly injured.

OSHP said multiple vehicles and buildings at the dealership were damaged from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. People are asked to avoid the area of state Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road.

.@OSHP is currently responding to a plane crash in Marietta. Avoid the area on SR 7 between I-77 and Browns Road. More information will be forthcoming. — OSHP_SEOhio (@OSHP_SEOhio) October 18, 2022