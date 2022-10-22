Denver police investigating fatal shooting

Police said no one has been arrested in the case.

DENVER — A male juvenile is dead after a shooting in Denver Saturday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), at 1:29 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Buchtel Boulevard in reference to a reported shooting inside a building.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released, but DPD said a juvenile male was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe that there is not a danger to the public at this time.

Police said no one has been arrested in the case as of 1:10 p.m. Investigators are working to gather more information surrounding the shooting, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

University of Denver Campus Safety put out an alert out at 2:19 a.m. for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

