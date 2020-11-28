Girl dies in sledding accident in Park County, CSP says

The 11-year-old girl was on a sled being towed by a pickup truck, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — An 11-year-old girl died in a sledding accident Friday when her sled went under the pickup truck that was towing it, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The 2018 Ford F250 pickup was towing four sleds with children on them, going east on Park County Road 60, which connects to U.S. 285 between Grant and Jefferson.

The road was snow-packed and icy, CSP said in a press release. The sleds were affixed to the back of the pickup by tow straps. One of the children came off a sled, and the driver brought the pickup to a stop.

The girl, who was on a different sled, was unable to stop, CSP said. She slid under the rear of the pickup and struck the undercarriage.

No other injuries were reported.

CSP identified the driver as Roberto Jaramillo Herrera of Forney, Texas. Alcohol and drug use were not suspected as contributing factors, and the accident was under investigation, the release said.