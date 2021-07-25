Driver killed in collision with train in Douglas County

The Sheriff's Office was investigating the crash on U.S. 85 on Sunday morning.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a collision Sunday morning between a vehicle and a train on U.S. 85, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

DCSO deputies responded to the collision about 9:50 a.m. in the area of 8571 North U.S. 85, the Sheriff's Office said. That is near Louviers, which between Chatfield State Park and Sedalia.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died in the crash, according to DCSO. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson didn't have information on the circumstances of the crash.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after notification of next of kin.

