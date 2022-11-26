Wheat Ridge police investigating fatal wrong-way crash

Police said four other people were also injured in the crash.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colorado — A stretch of Interstate 70 was shut down after a fatal wrong-way crash on Saturday morning.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) first tweeted about the crash at 12:29 a.m. on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Police Department said the crash involved two trucks traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Kipling.

A driver was traveling the wrong way on the interstate, crashing into a vehicle with a family of four who was driving down I-70, WRPD said.

The Police Department said the driver at fault in the crash and the three passengers in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and are expected to survive. The driver of the victim's vehicle was pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased victim has not released.

The spokesperson for the Police Department said the driver in the at-fault vehicle is 29 years old. Police said that alcohol played a factor in the crash and the driver will face charges. The charges and the name of the driver have not been released.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 in Wheat Ridge at Kipling were closed as police investigated the incident. Roads reopened around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

