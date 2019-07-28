DENVER — At the corner of Evans Avenue and Holly Street in Denver is the location of this dad's worst fear.

"I had no idea if she was gonna be alive or not when I got here," Chad Schachter said.

Schachter was home in North Carolina when his 22-year-old daughter Ashley was hit by a car around 5:00 a.m. on May 1 on her way to work. Ashley had just moved to Colorado a few weeks prior. Schachter says witnesses told police the driver initially stopped.

"She got out and she was heard saying, 'Oh my God, what should I do?' to whoever she was talking to on the phone and apparently they told her to get out of there and run," Schachter said.

A fuzzy picture released by police is all investigators have so far. Schachter believes it's a gold Pontiac Grand Am circa 2003. The lack of progress on the case - a dad's frustration.

"August first will be three months that it's happened and the police have given up," Schachter said.

He has not. Schachter continues to check around the area where Ashley was hit looking for the car that hit her - a dad's determination.

"I am going to keep checking for the same kind of car," Schachter said. "I'm going to find that person."

Nearly three months later, Ashley is still in Kindred Hospital in Aurora.

"She had a broken hip. She had a broken clavicle. She had a broken spine bone," Schachter said.

Worst of all, Ashley had severe brain damage. But, over time, she has learned to move her arms and hands -- a dad's hope. He wants to move his daughter back home but is struggling financially.

"Any kind of positive brain stimulation is going to be good for recovery," Schachter said. "That's why we want to get her back to North Carolina because she has a lot more friends that visit her there, that want to see her. She has a lot more family that can visit her there."

Schachter has set up a Gofundme page. If you want more information click here.

As he visits his daughter every day away from home, he hopes the driver will do the right thing -- a dad's anger.

"And, if she doesn't, I hope she suffers misfortune every single day of her life and I hope she lives a long one," Schachter said.