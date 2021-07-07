FBI, Broomfield Police looking for suspect in Wells Fargo Bank robbery

The Broomfield Police Department is asking the public's help to identify a man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at about 1:23 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 2 Garden Ctr., near Highway 287 and Wadsworth Parkway, according to the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Broomfield Police Department.

Suspect is described as a 6 foot tall man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a dark face mask, a beanie hat and sunglasses, the police said.

Authorities ask the public to be on the lookout for anyone matching the description and to be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Anyone that recognizes the person pictured above is asked to call FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.

Anyone with information about this bank robbery or any other crime can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

