FREDERICK — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Colorado Bureau of Investigation have joined the effort to locate a missing pregnant woman and her two daughters.

Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters Celeste,3, and Bella, 4, were reported missing on Monday. Watt is also about 15 weeks pregnant, according to Frederick Police.

Watts is 5-foot-5 and weighs 148 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation endangered alert. Four-year-old Bella is 3-foot-6 and weighs 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Three-year-old Celeste is 3-foot and weighs 37 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The trio's disappearance was updated to an "Endangered Missing Alert," because there may also be some medical concerns with the missing children.

Chris Watts, Shanann Watt's husband, spoke to 9NEWS on Tuesday and said the situation's been traumatic.

"I'm just hoping right now that she's somewhere safe..." he said. "Like, this house is not the same. Last night was traumatic. Last night was - I can't really stay in this house again with nobody here."

He glowingly described his girls - Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4.

"Celeste. She's just a bottle of energy," Chris Watts said. "She's - I call her rampage because she's got two speeds: go or she's sleeping. Bella. She's the more calm, cautious, mothering type and she's more like me - she's more calm."

He said he hopes the kids are OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Baumhover at 303-652-4222 or the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700.

Frederick is located about 30 minutes north of downtown Denver.

