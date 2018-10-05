Professional athletes are stepping up to the plate to raise funds for Colorado's youth.
The Healthy Swings: Charity Home Run Derby takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday May 11 at Coors Field.
In its second year, the event benefits the Gold Crown Foundation, a Colorado-based non-profit which supports over 20,000 boys and girls annually through youth sports and education programs.
Current and former professional athletes from the Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies, and Avs will step up to the plate to challenge each other and play in the derby to support youth athletic programs.
For every hit made during the event, UCHealth will donate a pre-determined amount to Gold Crown Foundation. The participant that raises the most money wins and receives a trophy to mark the occasion.
Malik Beasley, current Nuggets player and last year's derby winner, stopped by 9NEWS on Thursday to talk about the event.
Those interested can watch the event live on the Rockies Facebook page.
Below is a list of the participants:
- Liz Kotalik and Ryan Haarer will be participating in the media portion of the derby
- Here is the list of other athletes participating in the derby:
- Marquette King, Broncos punter
- Brandon Marshall, Broncos linebacker
- Brandon McManus, Broncos place kicker
- Shane Ray, Broncos outside linebacker
- Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche forward and captain
- Malik Beasley, Nuggets shooting guard
- Jamal Murray, Nuggets point guard
- Bill Hanzlik, Nuggets alum
- Vinny Castilla, Rockies alum
- Ryan Spilborghs, Rockies alum
- Cory Sullivan, Rockies alum
- Clint Barmes, Rockies alum
- Rick Berry, Avalanche alum
- Ron Leary, Broncos alum
- John-Michael Liles, Avalanche alum