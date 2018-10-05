Professional athletes are stepping up to the plate to raise funds for Colorado's youth.

The Healthy Swings: Charity Home Run Derby takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday May 11 at Coors Field.

In its second year, the event benefits the Gold Crown Foundation, a Colorado-based non-profit which supports over 20,000 boys and girls annually through youth sports and education programs.

Current and former professional athletes from the Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies, and Avs will step up to the plate to challenge each other and play in the derby to support youth athletic programs.

For every hit made during the event, UCHealth will donate a pre-determined amount to Gold Crown Foundation. The participant that raises the most money wins and receives a trophy to mark the occasion.

Malik Beasley, current Nuggets player and last year's derby winner, stopped by 9NEWS on Thursday to talk about the event.

Those interested can watch the event live on the Rockies Facebook page.

Below is a list of the participants:

Liz Kotalik and Ryan Haarer will be participating in the media portion of the derby

Here is the list of other athletes participating in the derby:

Marquette King, Broncos punter

Brandon Marshall, Broncos linebacker

Brandon McManus, Broncos place kicker

Shane Ray, Broncos outside linebacker

Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche forward and captain

Malik Beasley, Nuggets shooting guard

Jamal Murray, Nuggets point guard

Bill Hanzlik, Nuggets alum

Vinny Castilla, Rockies alum

Ryan Spilborghs, Rockies alum

Cory Sullivan, Rockies alum

Clint Barmes, Rockies alum

Rick Berry, Avalanche alum

Ron Leary, Broncos alum

John-Michael Liles, Avalanche alum

