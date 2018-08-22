FORT COLLINS — Researchers at Colorado State University concluded a summer-long study on Friday to help update the database product manufacturers use to determine the size of Americans.

From May through August, more than 1,000 people volunteered to have their exact dimensions measured and recorded by a 3D Body Scanner brought onto the Fort Collins campus. The data will be compiled with about 17,000 other participants who were also scanned at various locations around the country as part of the Size World North America study.

The aggregate results are expected to be used as a guideline for the dimensions of countless products created over the next decade.

“Imagine yourself sitting in an airplane seat: it’s very tight and you feel uncomfortable. It is also very hard to find the clothes [that fit you] and you get frustrated. So a lot of companies have been interested in having a good database to use for their product manufacturing,” said CSU associate professor in design and merchandising Juyeon Park.

Park said the last major body dimension research was released in 2001, but Colorado was not included in the study. Park spearheaded efforts to make sure this time around, Coloradans were included in the sample data.

“If they don’t understand or include Colorado data, then I think that their database will be biased,” said Park.

A typical scan session took between 10 to 15 minutes. Participants had their weight, standing and sitting height, head and bicep circumference measured manually before being scanned in the 3D Body Scanner in multiple positions.

“It’s kind of like the future. It’s a big red light that’s all around you that kind of scans down your body,” said participant Seth Stepleton. “You feel like a piece of produce a little bit, getting scanned at a grocery store.”

Stepleton said he signed up for the study because he was interested in the idea of being part of a new definition of the size is the average American, especially since he has had trouble finding clothing to fit him.

A number of student researchers assisted in collecting the data. Design and merchandising senior Micah Parrish said the study is not only important on a national level but has also been an invaluable learning experience for future product designers like herself.

“I hope to stay in the Colorado area after graduation, so these are the people that I hope to be designing for producing for and just like joining a community with, so it’s been cool meeting everyone,” said Parrish.

© 2018 KUSA-TV