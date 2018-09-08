On Wednesday evening, neighbors and friends and community members gathered at Marie L. Greenwood Academy where 7-year-old Jordan Vong attended school. They shared stories, memories, and more than a few tears as the group grieved for the little boy.

On Monday, Vong was reported missing from his Montbello neighborhood in Denver.

The Denver Police Department launched search efforts that lasted more than 24 hours. Tuesday evening the child was found dead in his family home, and police his body had been hidden on purpose.

A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday for investigation of first-degree murder. Because she is a juvenile, police have not named her or revealed her connection to the boy. Police have also not released any information about where in the home they found the boys remains, or how he died.

“We don’t deal with this stuff out here,” said A.J. Greene, who lives in the area near Jordan’s family home and who has a child that was in the same class last year. “Especially a 7-year-old. When it happens to somebody that old, nobody knows how to deal with that.”

Greene helped organize the vigil Wednesday night at the kids’ school. He said the gathering is a chance to help explain to children what happened, and give them a chance to ask questions.

“To try to create an atmosphere where they can ask, ‘What are we here for?’” he explained. “And we can tell them, ‘All these people are here to support one of your peers.’”

Greene continued, “It’s hard, we told my son last night. He cried for a little bit then he went back to watching tv and laughed. They’re kids, they’re resilient, they’re much stronger than we are.”

At the vigil, several school administrators and teachers offered support and took turns sharing stories, including Desirea Chamberlin who was Jordan’s first-grade teacher last year.

“Seeing him happy made me happy. His little giggle was contagious,” she told the crowd. “Every time he looked up at me with those big brown eyes I felt the corners of my mouth form a smile. He was sweet and he picked me dandelions every time we went outside.”

School leaders also introduced a woman to the crowd they said is Jordan’s mother. The woman spoke briefly, thanking the community for its support.

