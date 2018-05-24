DEL NORTE - A bus driver decided to do something special to mark the end of the school year in Del Norte on Thursday.

Mr. Swift has been driving Sophia to school since the start of the year back in August, according to Sophia’s mom, Cheyenne.

During that time, he’s made an impact on the first-grader and her family – even calling to check on Sophia when she had the flu earlier in the year.

On Thursday, Mr. Swift decided to dress up – complete with a suit and tie – and escort Sophia from her front porch to the school bus.

Cheyenne shared a video of the adorable moment with us in YourTake.

“This is the last day of school, I’m sorry but I had to dress up,” Mr. Swift jokes in the video “So what am I going to do this summer, you got a part-ime job for me? I like to work.”

Cheyenne says she's grateful for Mr. Swift’s kindness and sense of humor.

“He is such a wonderful man and I want him to know how much we appreciate him,” she said.

