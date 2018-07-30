DENVER — A trio of 9-month-old Komodo dragons can now be seen at the Denver Zoo after making their public debut over the weekend.

The two males, Ryu and Bai, and one female, Saphira, currently weigh about 2 pounds and measure 18 inches in length, according to the zoo. They'll reach up to 9 feet and 100 pounds when fully grown.

Komodo dragons are the largest lizard in the world, live on only five islands in southeastern Indonesia (including the islands of Komodo, Flores, Rinca and Padar) and can live for more than 50 years, a release from the Denver Zoo said.

Ryu, Bai and Saphira came to Denver Zoo from Fort Worth Zoo back in April as part of the Species Survival Program, a coordinated effort between institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the survival and genetic diversity of select species and to enhance conservation of those species in the wild.

They join the Zoo’s two other adult Komodo dragons, 15-year old Raja and 8-year-old Kristika, in the Komodo wing in Tropical Discovery.

