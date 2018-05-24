DENVER - A Denver teen received his college degree on the same night that he received his high school diploma.

Wednesday night, Alex Jones graduated from Denver Online High School. When he walked across the stage he also received his degree from Metro State University.

He couldn't attend the graduation ceremony at Metro State a few weeks ago, so his computer science degree was brought to him at his high school graduation.

The Denver Public School District said Jones is the first student in the district to graduate college before high school.

"Fail faster. Failure is how you grow faster," said Jones. "You shouldn't be afraid of it. You should embrace it. I, of course, am not going to do it on the first time. I failed this is how I'm going to improve."

Jones plans to join the Air Force reserves and work as a software developer.

