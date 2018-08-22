DENVER — Stinky, the Denver Botanic Gardens corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanum), may bloom for the second time.

While there is always the possibility the bloom will not be successful, horticulturists predict the event will occur sometime in late August or early September.

MORE | The corpse flower at the Denver Botanic Gardens might be ready to bloom again

The approximately 18-year-old plant is native to Sumatra, an island off the coast of Indonesia.

It emits a foul odor similar to rotting food or a dead rodent as a pollination trick to attract flies that feed on animal carcasses.

Stinky first bloomed in August 2015, marking the Gardens' first corpse flower bloom in its history.

That bloom drew thousands of visitors to the Denver Botanic Gardens and they waited in line for hours to catch a glimpse of the star attraction.

A different plant, Little Stinker, bloomed in 2016.

Watch Stinky bloom live below:

You can change between two different camera angles by clicking the button that looks like a screen with an arrow when you hover near the bottom of the screen and then choosing between the thumbnails on the right on the live feed.

Get a live look a Stinky by visiting the Denver Botanic Gardens from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 for adults, and there are discounts for children, military, students and seniors.

© 2018 KUSA-TV