GRANBY – With the snow all melted at Snow Mountain Ranch, it’s time for Steve Peterson and the sled dog to have fun.

“We do a lot of playing in the summer,” Peterson said.

It’s also time to take part in a second-year program that became one of the most popular things to do at the ranch last summer.

“We had about 825 people come to the program last summer,” Peterson said.

It’s called Hanging with the Huskies, and it gives people a chance to sit, learn and play with sled dogs.

“I do a little presentation about nutrition, veterinary care, training and personalities of the dogs and equipment – that kind of thing,” Peterson said.

Right next door, Construction Project Manager Nat Sullivan says it’s also time to saddle up for some playtime in the new Adventure Zone.

It’s designed for kids, but everyone can have fun riding a zipline and a pendulum swing designed for two people to enjoy together.

“It’s a little like jumping on a trampoline – two people at a time, each person gets a kick,” Sullivan said.

Matt Renoux, KUSA

There’s even a rumor that puppies will stop by this year, adding to the cute factor this summer.

“People love when we have new puppies,” Peterson said.

© 2018 KUSA