7 hurt in Denver crash

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

DENVER — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Denver Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Just before 3 a.m., both DPD and the Denver Fire Department were called to a crash at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Jewel Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene of the crash, they found multiple parties trapped, the Fire Department said. Firefighters had to extract six people from the vehicles. Police said a total of seven people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Information regarding what led up to the crash and the extent of the victim's injuries has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we get additional information.

