Delays expected on I-70 near Glenwood Springs Wednesday while FedEx truck recovered from Colorado River

The truck was involved in a crash on Sunday, CDOT said, and in order to recover the semi and two trailers, crews will need to use a crane.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Significant delays are expected on eastbound Interstate 70 Wednesday between Rifle and Glenwood Springs while crews work to recover a FedEx truck from the Colorado River. 

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said motorists must plan for major impacts, which are expected to begin at 9 a.m. and last until dark

The truck was involved in a crash on Sunday, CDOT said, and In order to recover the semi and two trailers, crews will need to use a crane. 

CDOT is planning the recovery for Wednesday and possibly Thursday, citing a short weather window before the next expected snowstorm.

All road conditions and updates will be posted to COtrip.org and CDOT’s Twitter page.

