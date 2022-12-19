Feds, DPD settle discrimination investigation against people with limited English proficiency

The Justice Department said their investigation began after community members raised concerns about incidents involving people with limited English proficiency.

DENVER — Federal authorities on Monday announced an agreement to resolve an investigation into accusations that the Denver Police Department (DPD) discriminated against people with limited English proficiency.

The Justice Department said their investigation into DPD began after community members raised concerns about incidents involving Burmese and Rohingya-speaking people with limited English proficiency living in the East Colfax area.

The investigation revealed several instances where DPD officers either failed to provide language assistance or provided language assistance that was ineffective or inappropriate, the department said.

For example, the investigation uncovered situations where children, family members and bystanders were relied upon for language assistance, including in circumstances where more reliable and objective language assistance should have been provided, the department said in a news release.

The investigation was opened because DPD was accused of discriminating on the basis of national origin against people with limited English proficiency, which is a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the department said.

"Denver is culturally vibrant and diverse, and as populations evolve, so must our tools and training so that we can best serve all of our community – especially limited English proficient residents who may already be reluctant to report crime or engage with police – and we embrace this opportunity to improve language access for those we serve,” Ron Thomas, Denver chief of police, said in a statement.

As part of this settlement agreement, the Justice Department said, DPD agreed to implement a series of changes, including:

Updating its Language Access Policy and Plan to establish procedures for communicating with people with limited English proficiency, including witnesses and suspects, and to prohibit the use of children, family members or bystanders to communicate with people with limited English proficiency, except in exigent circumstances.

Appointing its first-ever Limited English Proficiency Coordinator and establishing Language Access Points of Contact in every DPD district.

Training all DPD employees and new recruits on identifying, communicating with and documenting interactions with people with limited English proficiency.

Creating a Language Access Committee that includes stakeholders representing the interests of communities with limited English proficiency.

“This agreement with the Denver Police Department will help police officers do their jobs,” Matthew Kirsch, Attorney for the United States, said in the news release. “Whether it’s conducting community outreach or arresting individuals accused of breaking the law, ensuring ready access to accurate language services enables officers to serve and protect all members of the community, regardless of English proficiency.”

