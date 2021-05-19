On the verge of closure, Denver nonprofit finds new space in 11th hour

Feeding Denver's Hungry, a food pantry, received new warehouse space after its previous location was rented out to someone else.

DENVER — Members of a Denver nonprofit organization are breathing a sigh of relief after finding a new home in the 11th hour.

Feeding Denver's Hungry, a nonprofit food pantry that helps those in need, found out in April the donated space they were working out of was going to be rented out to someone else.

Jim Scharper, the organization's founder, had nowhere else to go and began giving away all of his food to other nonprofits so it wouldn't go to waste.

"I didn't see this coming at all," he said in April. "Kind of a real shock to us when we found out we had 30 days to get out of here."

Scharper was desperate for a space. Shortly after a 9NEWS story ran in April, he said someone contacted him.

"Keiffer of Prologis reached out to me almost immediately after that aired and offered me two different warehouses that we got to choose from," he said.

Prologis is a real estate investment trust that has locations throughout the Denver area. Keiffer Garton, the company's vice president and Denver market officer, told 9NEWS in a statement:

“We recognize that now, more than ever, the metro Denver region needs organizations like Feeding Denver’s Hungry, which is on the frontlines of addressing food insecurity. Through our Space for Good program and volunteer efforts, we are proud to support organizations and strengthen communities as our economy recovers from the pandemic."

With the new space, Scharper said he was able to begin his food programs and implement a free grocery store for those in need.

"We can have one on one people come in by appointment and actually do some shopping and pick and choose what they need or their family will use," he said. "Our demand has been 900% more than it was prior to COVID-19 and I'm very proud that we're able to help a lot of people in the city of Denver."

Feeding Denver's Hungry is now operating out of a warehouse on East 53rd Street. You can learn more about their food programs online.

