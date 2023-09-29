Festival highlights Latino and Hispanic breweries amid competitive craft beer industry

The owners of Raices Brewing Co. said they’re trying to help other Latino and Hispanic brewery owners survive in an industry that is predominantly Anglo.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — In a warehouse converted into a lively and colorful brewery with murals and music, brewery owners Tamil Maldonado and Jose Beteta are entering their fifth year as Latino immigrants who managed to survive and thrive in the competitive craft beer industry.

“We think that our culture is an asset and here at Raices, that’s exactly what we did. We were very intentional about culture,” said Beteta of the risk that he and wife took to infuse heritage with hops.

“We want to pay value to our cultural heritage. Raices is about community, culture and cerveza,” Tamil Maldonado said as the owners prepared for Sauve Fest.

The goal of Suave Fest is to highlight Hispanic and Latino brewery owners who face more obstacles in getting support and financing to start up a craft brewery businesses, Maldonado said.

“Sometimes we don’t have investors. We don’t know people who have money that you can borrow from them,” Maldonado said, recalling the years of challenges her husband faced trying to get Raices off the ground.

According to the Brewers Association, about 2% of craft brewery owners identified as Hispanic or Latino in 2021, the latest statistics available. Currently, the organization counts approximately 9,500 craft breweries across the country.

“We know how hard it is, and that’s why we wanted to look for the other people that are doing the same," Maldonado said. "And the other people that are Latinos that are making a difference.”

This is the third time Raices will host Suave Fest through its nonprofit arm. The event is scheduled for this Saturday in a lot next to the Raices brewer, at West 14th Avenue and Zuni Street. The first time Suave Fest occurred, about 12 breweries showcased their brews. This year, the festival will feature breweries from Texas to Puerto Rico, Maldonado said.

If you have any information about this story or would like to send a news tip, you can contact jeremy@9news.com.

More Hispanic Heritage Month stories:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Hispanic Heritage

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.