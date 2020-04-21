DENVER — It looks like someone may have forgotten to call before they started digging and now others are unable to do so due to an outage of the Colorado 811 hotline caused by a busted fiber line.

A message on the Colorado 811 website says there's an outage in the communication system. It says an underground fiber line was damaged and it's causing "significant" outages in the Denver area.

Construction activity caused underground damage, according to the website. Crews are working to repair the damage, but repairs are not expected to be completed until around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Colorado 811 is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1986 as the “Utility Notification Center of Colorado”. Utility owners and operators are required by law to be a member of Colorado 811 and register their underground utilities.

They don't perform location services but serve as a communication link between utility/facility owners and excavators and homeowners.

Anyone who's digging deep or even just a few inches must contact Colorado 811 to have underground utilities marked for safety.

Colorado 811 will not be able to take any calls Tuesday afternoon or evening, but residents can utilize their online services to submit ticket requests. The non-profit said they would update their social media pages with the latest information.

