1 dead, 1 injured after fiery crash on I-25 overpass

Local News

Two people had to be extricated from the burning car after the crash on 70th Avenue in Adams County.
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person has died after a crash that caused a car to catch fire on an overpass over Interstate 25 in Adams County Sunday night.

Adams County Fire Rescue (ACFR) said they responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on 70th Avenue over I-25 just after 8:40 p.m. 

The two people inside were extricated from the burning car, ACFR said, and rushed to the hospital.

The male driver later died, according to CSP, and the female passenger had serious injuries. Their ages have not been released.

CSP said late Sunday night the overpass is expected to be closed for several hours.

