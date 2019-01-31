DENVER — Two Denver schools were on lockout status for most of the afternoon after students from both schools were involved in a fight Thursday.

According to Will Jones, spokesperson for Denver Public Schools, some sort of conflict broke out between students from George Washington High School, Delta High School and students and individuals who don’t attend either high school around 12:30 p.m.

The fight began near but off the campus of George Washington High School, located at South Monaco Parkway and Leetsdale Drive, and eventually spilled onto the campus of the school.

Delta is a separate high school that is located inside the George Washington High School building.

Jones said when the altercation moved onto campus, school leaders called Denver Police and the Denver Public School Department of Safety to help.

Both high schools were placed on lockout for the remainder of the school day as a precaution, according to Jones. He said officers with the DPS Department of Safety also stayed on site for the end of the day.

According to Jones all staff and students at the school are safe.

Doug Schepman with the Denver Police Department said that there were not any weapons found.

Jones was not aware of any student arrests or suspensions because of the fight. Schepman said that a determination of charges has not been made as investigators are still going through available evidence to determine exactly what occurred and each person's involvement.

