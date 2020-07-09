Fire erupts in abandoned building off Federal Boulevard

An arson investigator has been called to the scene.

DENVER — Adams County Fire Rescue is battling a fire that broke out Monday morning at an abandoned building along Federal Boulevard.

Shortly before 9 a.m., firefighters were called to the area of Federal Boulevard and West 60th Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 76, a tweet from the agency says.

No one was believed to be inside the building, the tweet says. An arson investigator has been called to the scene.

Southbound Federal Blvd is closed in the area as firefighters continue clean up efforts.

Crews with the Westminster Fire Department and Federal Heights Fire Department are also on scene helping with the firefighting effort.

Smoke from the fire was visible throughout much of the Denver metro area for a time Monday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

Crews continue to fight working structure fire at 6001 Federal Blvd. SB Federal is closed at this time. Arson 11 on scene. pic.twitter.com/scLk5DoPsf — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) September 7, 2020

