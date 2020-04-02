WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A generator at an oil production site in Weld County caught fire Monday night, shooting flames 20-30 feet into the air.

That's according to the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Department who responded to PDC Energy located on County Road 38 around 8:45 p.m. PDC Energy is an independent oil and gas company.

People living nearby reported hearing a loud boom.

"We heard a loud boom, windows were rattling, we looked out and there's a fracking rig east of our house," said Scott Sherman who lives next door to the oil and gas company. "So there's flames shooting out of it, and large billows of black smoke. We didn't see any emergency vehicles at the time so we immediately called 911. They said they had already received some reports from the crew and had crews on the way."

Firefighters said they were attempting to cool down the fire and will them use foam to extinguish it.

There were about two dozen firefighters on the scene of the fire Monday night, the department said. That included crews from Platteville Gilcrest Fire Department, the LaSalle Fire Department, Ft. Lupton and Platte Valley Fire and UCHealth.

It's not clear if anyone was injured.

