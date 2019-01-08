WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A fire at an oil site Wednesday evening has killed at least one person, officials said.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue said 40 firefighters were on scene at County Road 66 and Hillcrest where one tank was still burning as of 10 p.m. By 11 p.m. the fire was out.

Officials received the call just after 6:30 p.m.

It's unclear how the fire started and if there are any other injuries.

This story will be updated as we obtain more information.

