Smoke visible from structure fire in Aurora

The fire is burning on East Whitaker Drive, which is in the neighborhood near Quincy Reservoir.

AURORA, Colo. — Smoke is visible from a fire burning multiple homes in Aurora Wednesday afternoon, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The fire is burning on East Whitaker Drive, which is in the neighborhood southeast of Quincy Avenue and Buckley Road, near Quincy Reservoir. Firefighters said "multiple single family homes are involved" in the fire.

Crews are still working to search the homes and put out the fire.

A large plume of smoke is visible across the area.

AFR first reported the fire around 2:45 p.m. They're asking people to stay out of the area so fire crews can easily access the neighborhood.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

