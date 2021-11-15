Fire destroys barn in Boulder County

No humans or animals were injured, said the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A barn in Boulder County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night.

Boulder County Communications received multiple 911 calls of a barn that was on fire in the 500 block of South 68th Street in Boulder County at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday.

Fire personnel from the Mountain View Fire Department, Boulder Rural Fire Department, City of Boulder Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Lafayette Fire Department responded to the area and assisted in containing and extinguishing the fire as quickly as possible, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

BCSO said an old, unused barn was destroyed in the fire, along with approximately two acres of grassy field.

No humans or animals were injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Multi-Agency Fire Investigative Team (MAFIT).

