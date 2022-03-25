WATCH LIVE: Fire burns at Boulder apartment building

Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building in Boulder early Friday near 28th Street and Kalmia.

Boulder Fire- Rescue (BFR) crews were fighting large flames from the roof of the building around 5:50 a.m.

The fire is burning at 2880 Kalmia Ave.

BREAKING NEWS: Fire at Aspen Grove Condominiums in Boulder.



Smoke and flames still visible from the 3rd floor. @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/Do0bG6EF5U — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) March 25, 2022

