Fire burns in abandoned buildings near Denver rail yard

Firefighters responded to fires in two abandoned buildings near a central Denver rail yard Monday afternoon.

DENVER — Firefighters responded to fires in two abandoned commercial buildings near a central Denver rail yard Monday afternoon.

The fires were first reported around 2:30 p.m. in buildings near 1035 N. Osage St., near a railyard in the Lincoln Park area of central Denver.

Denver Fire Department Capt. Greg Pixley said it took 70 firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fires under control. One firefighter twisted an ankle and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Pixley said the buildings were abandoned, but they found evidence that people had been inside.

"It's not uncommon for those that are unhoused, to have had homeless encampments in this environment," Pixley said. "We're not going to know exactly what caused the fire, but we know there was a lot of home materials. There were blankets, there were mattresses, that were in the area that we are extinguishing the fire right now."

RTD D Line, E Line and H Line service was temporarily suspended due to the fire department activity. Service was restored around 3:45 p.m., according to a tweet from RTD.

