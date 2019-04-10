ARVADA, Colo. — Five people were brought to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residential complex in Wheat Ridge Friday evening.

The fire was burning near West 44th Avenue and Tabor Street around 5:30 p.m., according to the Arvada Fire Protection District.

Video from Sky9 shows that it was at what appeared to be an apartment building or townhouse complex.

Arvada Fire said five people were brought to the hospital and all of them are expected to be okay.

The Red Cross said Thursday night that they are helping 4 children and 4 adults who were affected by the fire.

The cause was determined to be a misuse of fire, and it was an accident, according to the fire department. The person accused of starting it was under 18.

Damage is estimated at more than $300,000.

