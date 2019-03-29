DENVER — Firefighters are battling a large fire at the same site of an explosion last August that injured seven people. Crews responded to the area Santa Fe Drive and West 4th Avenue just before 5 a.m. Friday, according to Denver Fire.

Details are limited at this time, but so far no injuries have been reported, Denver Fire said.

Northbound Santa Fe Drive is closed from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue as a result of the fire. Drivers should use northbound Interstate 25 or Galapago Street to get around.

The fire is at the site where there was an explosion in August 2018. In that incident, a multiplex at 368 N. Santa Fe Dr., exploded injuring seven people, two of them critically.

RELATED: Dog canvasses debris of suspected gas explosion to pinpoint exact location of ignition

Todd Norman Perkins, 56, faces attempted first-degree murder charges and first-degree arson charges in connection with that explosion. He is accused of pouring gasoline and damaging natural gas valves throughout the unit at 368 N. Santa Fe Dr. in Denver last August. Perkins was among the injured.

RELATED: Handyman peeped on tenants, threatened to 'get even' with multiplex building owner ahead of explosion, warrant says

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS